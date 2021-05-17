Laughing Squid

Comedian Reenacts the First Time He Heard Rage Against the Machine and Other Influential 90s Bands

@thejacobgivens

A memorable day in 1993. ##90s ##music ##rageagainstthemachine ##SipIntoSummer ##fyp ##throwbacks ##freedom

? Freedom – Rage Against The Machine

Comedian Jacob Givens quite amusingly acted out the very first time he heard the Rage Against the Machine anthem “Freedom”. Playing both sides of the conversation, Givens quite accurately portrayed the amazement of a teenager listening to such an incredible song by an incredible band without know what’s going to happen next.

Givens also reenacted the times he heard “Creep” by Radiohead, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana, “Cherub Rock” by Smashing Pumpkins, and “Man In the Box” by Alice In Chains, each an incredibly influential 1990s song by equally influential bands.

@thejacobgivens

When I knew I was a weirdo and it was beautiful. #90s #radiohead #throwbacks #IFeelWeightless #fyp

? Creep – Radiohead

@thejacobgivens

A memorable day in 1991. #classic #throwback #IFeelWeightless #GetCrocd #ChipsGotTalent #nirvana #90s

? Smells Like Teen Spirit – Nirvana

@thejacobgivens

A memorable day in 1993. ??#smashingpumpkins #thesmashingpumpkins #90s #throwbacks #music #mtv #fyp #MakeMomEpic

? Cherub Rock – Remastered 2011 – Smashing Pumpkins

@thejacobgivens

A memorable moment with short hair in 1991. ##aliceinchains ##90s ##maninthebox ##music ##throwbacks ##mtv ##PonderWithZion ##fyp

? Man in the Box – Alice In Chains

