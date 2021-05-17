Comedian Reenacts the First Time He Heard Rage Against the Machine and Other Influential 90s Bands

Comedian Jacob Givens quite amusingly acted out the very first time he heard the Rage Against the Machine anthem “Freedom”. Playing both sides of the conversation, Givens quite accurately portrayed the amazement of a teenager listening to such an incredible song by an incredible band without know what’s going to happen next.

Givens also reenacted the times he heard “Creep” by Radiohead, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana, “Cherub Rock” by Smashing Pumpkins, and “Man In the Box” by Alice In Chains, each an incredibly influential 1990s song by equally influential bands.

via Digg