Colorized Footage of Paris in the Roaring Twenties

Vintage fashion and beauty archive Glamour Daze has remastered a film clip of silent film actress Pola Negri taking her seat at the then hopping guinguette Robinson Pavillon Lafontaine. The original footage, taken in 1927 at the height of the Roaring Twenties, has been enhanced with colorization and 4K high definition that runs at 60 frames per second. This updated look was achieved through neural network learning, which smoothed out the rough edges and brightened up the original.

Time travel back to Paris of the roaring 20’s, flappers, bobbed hair, cloche hats, and dancing to jazz! Brought to life with AI deep learning techniques.

via Digg