French craftsman Olivier Gomis skillfully glued and pressed together hundreds of colored pencils that he then woodturned into a beautiful spiral vase. Gomis stated that he used no epoxy resin in the process.

Alright you’ve probably seen coloured pencil being turned a million times on YouTube, but have you ever see it done without dumping epoxy resin on them?

Much of Gomis’ work can be viewed and purchased through his Etsy shop.

via Kraftfuttermischwerk