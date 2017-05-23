Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Mesmerizing Footage of Colored Dye Blending With Silicon Going Through Mechanical Rollers

by at on

Silicone Color Mixing Rollers

As part of their daily business, employees at Butser Rubber Ltd of Petersfield near Portsmouth, Hampshire, England mix silicone with the desired color dye and send it through giant mechanical rollers over and over again until the shade is just right. This process of watching the silicon repeatedly go through the machine is oddly mesmerizing and relaxing.

Silicone rubber being mixed and milled before it is used in a compression moulding process. The video shows material being mixed with a blue and white die. Very satisfying to watch.

Mixing in customer-requested orange in 2015.

via reddit

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.