Mesmerizing Footage of Colored Dye Blending With Silicon Going Through Mechanical Rollers

As part of their daily business, employees at Butser Rubber Ltd of Petersfield near Portsmouth, Hampshire, England mix silicone with the desired color dye and send it through giant mechanical rollers over and over again until the shade is just right. This process of watching the silicon repeatedly go through the machine is oddly mesmerizing and relaxing.

Silicone rubber being mixed and milled before it is used in a compression moulding process. The video shows material being mixed with a blue and white die. Very satisfying to watch.

Mixing in customer-requested orange in 2015.

via reddit