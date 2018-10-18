Laughing Squid

Incredible Illustrations of Color Coded Pop Culture Icons

French art director Linda Bouderbala has created a wonderfully whimsical illustration series featuring pop culture characters that are color coded together as teams. There’s Purple Team (Thanos, Ursula and Dino), Black Team (Darth Vader, Catwoman and Viper), Pink Team (Piglet, Porky Pig and Pink Panther), Green Team (Hulk, Shrek and Yoda). Orange Team (Garfield, Lorax and Tigger) Team Red (Daredevil, Elmo and Iago), White Team (Casper, Hello Kitty and Snoopy), Blue Team (Cookie Monster, Eeyore and Mystique) and Yellow Team (Spongebob, PacMan and Lisa Simpson). Prints are available through Bouderbala’s online store.

