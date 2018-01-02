A Gorgeous Wooden Sculpture of a Floating Coffee Cup Spilling Out a Rainbow of Colored Pencils

Bobby Duke, a very talented wood carver and artist in Fort Worth, Texas, crafted an amazing floating coffee cup that’s tipped over and spilling a rainbow of colored pencils that lands with a big splash onto its base. The entire sculpture is made of wood, in a process that Duke very generously shares on camera in both long and short form video. Once completed, Duke put the sculpture up for auction on Ebay. It sold for $4,550 and 10% of the proceeds will be going to St. Jude’s Hospital. .
the original “floating cup pencil carving”. It is one of a kind and completely hand made by me, Bobby Duke :) Cup is carved from a solid block of basswood (handle is not glued on) Colored pencils and cup are encased in clear resin. Base is made from unknown wood species (burl). Dimensions are, Height 16.25in Width 4.75in Depth 9.25in. …I will be giving 10% of the proceeds to St. Jude Children’s Hospital
via Colossal