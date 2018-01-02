A Gorgeous Wooden Sculpture of a Floating Coffee Cup Spilling Out a Rainbow of Colored Pencils

the original “floating cup pencil carving”. It is one of a kind and completely hand made by me, Bobby Duke :) Cup is carved from a solid block of basswood (handle is not glued on) Colored pencils and cup are encased in clear resin. Base is made from unknown wood species (burl). Dimensions are, Height 16.25in Width 4.75in Depth 9.25in. …I will be giving 10% of the proceeds to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

