Coddies Fish Flops, Unique Casual Summer Footwear In the Shape of Open Mouthed Cod

After a trip to a small island off Thailand, Jack Bennet decided that he wanted to disrupt the British summer footwear industry with a splash. With this in mind, Bennet founded Coddies, a company that makes unique casual slides in in the shape of a sideways, big gilled open mouthed cod. These “fish flops” are comfortable, waterproof and sturdy. A goldfish version is also available. Additionally, a portion of the profits from the footwear will be donated to marine conservation organizations throughout the UK.

Coddies was launched in early 2018 to re-design the way we see summer footwear. The current summer footwear market is dominated by styles with a very similar design and colour – innovation is needed! How about an eye-catching footwear that is for those who like to be a fish out of water…The ethos of Coddies is all about being fun, happy, different, unique and standing out from the crowd. It also has a strong belief in doing good and conservation and as a result donates a percentage of profits to marine conservation charities in the UK to save our fish – including Cod!

