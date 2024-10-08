A Pair of Hungry Cockatoos Eat Leftover Pizza While Enjoying the View From the Veranda

Author Samantha Smith captured the amusing sight of a pair of hungry cockatoos who helped themselves to leftover pizza. These sneaky birds, who wanted to enjoy the view from their Hamilton Island veranda in Queensland, Australia while dining al fresco, left the empty box at the door for some human to dispose.

