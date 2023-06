Caring Cockatoo Looks After a Growing Boy

A caring cockatoo named Marni has watched over a young boy named Remí since he was a baby. According to Grietje, Remí’s mom and Marni’s human, the connection was made when she was pregnant.

Marni and Rémi’s journey started may 2019, when mommy discovered she was pregnant with Rémi. Marni was part of the full journey, listening to his brother’s heartbeat, and of course helping mommy “hatch the egg”.

The relationship between the bird and the boy has grown stronger with time.