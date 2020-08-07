A Cheerful Umbrella Cockatoo Shows Off His Smooth Moves While Dancing With the Veterinary Staff

A very cheerful umbrella cockatoo named Sydney who was being boarded at the Red Bank Veterinary Hospital in New Jersey, showed off his very smooth dance moves during his social time with the Avian and Exotics staff. With his crest raised high, Sydney bounced up and down, did a few sideways slides, and even counted out the beat for a moment. The amused staff was happily dancing along.

Meet Sydney, a male umbrella cockatoo that occasionally boards here with us. While he’s staying with us, we try to encourage as much socialization as possible.Here he is “socializing” with his favorite exotics department team members!