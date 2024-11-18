Rescued Cockatoo Is So Attached to Her Adoptive Human That She Won’t Leave Him Alone

A rescued naked cockatoo named Coco has fallen so deeply in love with her adoptive father Brad that she won’t leave him alone. The bird loves to dance, particularly when Brad is shaking up a drink. She also sits on his shoulder when he’s working and has a lot of difficulty saying goodbye to him when he leaves the house. According to Coco’s adoptive Mom Danita, it was the bird’s playfulness that won him over.

Her dancing is another way to get attention. You can’t not dance withCoco. I think her mischievousness helped her warm her way into his heart.

Sometimes, however, Brad doesn’t want to dance.

Coco is one of nine birds in the house and sometimes things can get a little hairy.