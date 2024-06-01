Little Cockatiel Taps Out a Rhythmic Song With His Beak

A little red-cheeked cockatiel named Tacchan tapped out a rhythmic song on a metal storage bin on the wall with his beak, chirping between every measure. When he was done, he congratulated himself by saying “good job”. According to his human, Tacchan practices all the time.

Dreaming of making his international debut, he practices taiko drums every day.

Follows Human’s Lead

Sometimes Tacchan will mimic his human’s tapping rhythms.

Whistling the Beat

Tacchan can also whistle the song without drumming.