Happy Cockatiel Sings With Veggies on His Little Head

A very happy cockatiel named Crumpet loves to sing his little heart out. So much so that he doesn’t seem to mind when his human places all sorts of veggies and other natural items upon his little head. His favorite vegetable seems to be spinach, but the bok-choy hat is oh so very fashion-forward.

It’s not easy, staying ahead of the curve in the world of fashion. You’ve gotta innovate. Explore. Be bold. Daring. Fresh. Always one step ahead of the game. With that in mind I’m excited to present my newest creation; the hottest look for 2020. Behold: BOK CHOY HAT