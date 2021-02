The clever little gray and white cockatiel named Wilbur, who previously performed a wide array of tricks with his humans present, sunk a couple of shots in an adorable miniature basketball hoop with a ball made just for him.

This is a video of my pet bird playing basketball. He is a white-faced cockatiel and picked this trick up quite quickly. Super proud of this boy!

Apparently, Wilbur seems to enjoy the game quite a bit.