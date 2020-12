A clever little gray and white cockatiel named Wilbur sat upon his beloved human Stella‘s hand and performed an adorable array of tricks that he’s learned over the course of his life. Both Stella and Wilbur’s other human Eddie really enjoy watching Wilbur play.

It brings us great joy when we see Wilbur do his tricks because it shows that birds are meant to be more than stuck in a cage. They can learn just like dogs. His little foot is also cute to see when he does his high five.