Devoted Father Attempts to Deliver Daughter’s Letter to Santa in a Coca-Cola Christmas Ad by Taika Waititi

An incredibly touching Coca-Cola Christmas commercial, directed by the great Taika Waititi, features a devoted father who has to work at a remote location far away from home during the holidays. Before he leaves, his young daughter asks that he mails a letter to Santa Claus.

Unfortunately, the father misses the last post before the end of the year.

Not wanting to let his daughter down, the father travels to all ends of the Earth in order to personally deliver the letter but finds that even Santa is closed for the holiday. Luckily, a kind trucker gives the father a ride back to where he’s supposed to be.