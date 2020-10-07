fbpx

Classic Television Intros Recreated With Stock Footage

by on

Filmmaker Matthew Highton used his time stuck at home to make an amusing series of classic television show intros that are completely recreated with stock footage. Each intro is matched as closely as possible while maintaining the feel of the original. Included in this series are the shows Happy Days, Friends, The Young Ones, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The A-Team, and The O.C..

Week 8 of lockdown: decided to make a shot for shot remake of the O.C. intro using only stock footage. Very happy with some of the actors I found to play people.

via The Awesomer


