What Classic Arcade Games Look Like in Slow Motion

Gavin Free of The Slow Mo Guys visited an arcade where he filmed several of the classic games at ultra-fast speeds so that they could be played back in ultra-slow motion. What Free noticed in doing so is that, unlike modern games, these graphics only reflected one line at a time, as captured in his resulting footage.

Are you sure you know what you’re looking at when you’re down the arcade?