Claire Wineland (1997-2018), An Inspiring YouTube Star With Cystic Fibrosis Who Motivated Others to Action

Claire Wineland, the wonderfully brave, outspoken, inspiring and insightful young woman who had been sharing her first hand experience dealing with cystic fibrosis for most of her life through her YouTube channel, sadly passed away on Sunday, September 2, 2018. Claire had undergone a double lung transplant just the week before, but the stress of the surgery caused a stroke from under which Claire could not emerge. Through the Claire’s Place foundation, Claire’s mother Melissa Yeager posted a beautiful statement regarding Claire’s passing on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

A post shared by Melissa Nordquist (@melissa.yeager1) on Aug 30, 2018 at 12:02am PDT

Claire did an amazing amount of living before her life was cut short. She even had an opportunity to meet Senator Bernie Sanders, her personal hero, while filming her episode of the SoulPancake series “My Last Days“.

Claire Wineland was born with Cystic Fibrosis. Doctors say she has only a short time left to live, but she never lets that stop her from making the most of every day. Her dream? To be a motivational speaker.

There is no doubt that Claire achieved that goal. From her very first video in September 2014 talking about her favorite thing to her honest TEDx talk in January 2017 to her very grateful final video in August 2018 thanking those who helped her raise money to pay for the transplant to the non-profit that carries her name, Claire Wineland’s buoyant spirit will inspire for many years to come.

Friends have taken to social media to express their condolences.

she was truly one of the greats. i'm going to miss you Claire. pic.twitter.com/90q1tSfThd — Casey Neistat (@CaseyNeistat) September 4, 2018

We lost an angel last night…claire.wineland was a star inside and out. She was magnetic. You couldn’t help but want to be near her. She was a favorite on our @pttow and worldztribe… https://t.co/N3JGziPutW — Roman Tsunder (@romantsun) September 4, 2018