Compassionate City Councilman Rescues Stranded Cat From a Median on the Long Island Expressway

While driving along the very busy Long Island Expressway on May 18, 2018, New York City Councilman Francisco Moya, who represents District 21 in Queens, came across the sight of a frightened cat who was stranded on the median. The compassionate Moya pulled over to the shoulder of the road, began talking calmly to the cat and was able get the cat off the median and into his car. At first the cat cowered under the glove box, but after getting a hearty meal, the lucky feline allowed Moya to pet him.

This little guy was stranded on the side of the LIE for hours. No constit-mew-ent is too small to lend a helping hand. pic.twitter.com/qiQNL6JzNJ

— Francisco Moya (@FranciscoMoyaNY) May 18, 2018