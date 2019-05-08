Francis Ford Coppola’s Epic ‘Apocalypse Now’ 40th Anniversary 4K ‘Final Cut’ Slated for August Release

To mark the 40th Anniversary of Francis Ford Coppola‘s iconic 1979 Vietnam War epic Apocolypse Now, Lionsgate announced that they will be releasing on August 27, 2019, a Final Cut Combo Pack that contains one disk of the film newly restored in 4k Ultra HD. The pack also includes three Blu-Ray discs and a downloadable digital copy.

Francis Ford Coppola’s stunning vision of “The Heart of Darkness” in all of us remains a classic and compelling Vietnam War epic. Martin Sheen stars as Army Captain Willard, a troubled man sent on a dangerous and mesmerizing odyssey into Cambodia to assassinate a renegade American colonel named Kurtz (Marlon Brando), who has succumbed to the horrors of war and barricaded himself in a remote outpost.

This new version of the film will also be shown in NAGRA myCinema theaters beginning August 15, 2019.

Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now in its 40th year presents a new, never-before-seen restored version of the film. The new film ‘Apocalypse Now Final Cut’, has been remastered in 4K Ultra HD…employs a ground-breaking sound system engineered to create a truly visceral experience. In addition, the film has been enhanced with High Dynamic Range HDR, delivering spectacular colors and highlights, with brighter brights and darker-dark the result is breathtaking realism.

