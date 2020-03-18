Cincinnati Zoo Offers an Online Educational ‘Home Safari’ Featuring Fiona the Hippo and Her Mom Bibi

With quarantines put in motion across the world, zoos and aquariums have closed their doors to visitors. Despite the closures, many of the staff remain behind to take care of the resident animals.

One such employee is Jenna Wingate, a senior keeper at the Cincinnati Zoo, whose job it is to look after hippos. In fact, it was Jenna who helped to raise Fiona, the adorable baby hippo who was born prematurely and rejected by her mother at birth in 2017. Fiona was eventually reunited with her mother Bibi. The two have since become very close, but it took a great deal of care and a great deal of time.

During this time of closure, the zoo is providing an online education series called “Home Safari” that can be accessed via the Cincinnati Zoo’s Facebook Page, YouTube Channel and through their website. Fiona and Bibi are featured in the first episode.

While the Cincinnati Zoo is closed and kids are home from school, let us help make your children’s hiatus from school fun and educational. Join us for a Home Safari Facebook Live each weekday at 3pm EDT where we will highlight one of our amazing animals and include an activity you can do from home. Don’t have access to social media? No worries! All videos will be posted to this webpage and to our YouTube channel shortly after the Facebook Live ends.

The second episode stars Rico the Brazilian porcupine.