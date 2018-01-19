Christopher Walken Advertises His New Coffee Shop in an Completely Improvised Absurdist Animation

Christopher Walken has branched out from his very successful acting career to pursue his true passion, creating artisanal coffee beverages and pastries, but be warned his concoctions have more than just meets the eye.

In a wonderfully absurd animation by filmmaker Leah Dubuc , actor Christopher Walken welcomes customers to his new coffee shop with the implicit understanding that things are done his unique way, no matter what shows up in the Free Trade espresso beverages he serves. The dialogue for this commercial-style film was completely improvised for the Famous Lost Works podcast .

