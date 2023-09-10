How Christopher Nolan Uses Time as His Muse

Nerdstalgic looks at the work of Christopher Nolan, noting how he uses time as his muse and a tool to drive the plot in a certain direction, taking the audience along with it. The narrator refers to such Nolan films as Memento, The Dark Knight, Dunkirk, Tenet, Oppenheimer, and Interstellar as examples of this technique.

We see his line of thinking turn into using time as a tool, a way for a storyteller to manipulate their audience into drastic peaks and valleys, something to be embraced so we can hold on to loved ones a little longer.