My chow chow was talking to my mom on FaceTime, telling her she loves her. She looked really sad, because my mom was away for 3 weeks for work

When a traveling mum called home via FaceTime to check in her daughter, she also took a moment to say hello to her beloved chow chow who just laid upon the couch and mournfully moaned into the phone upon hearing her human’s loving voice.

