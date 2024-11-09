A Piano Evolution of Chopin’s Music From Ages 7 Through 39

Musician Lord Vinheteiro performed a piano composition that highlighted the musical evolution of Polish composer Frédéric Chopin from his first piece at the tender age of seven in 1810 with “Polonaise in G, B.1”, all the way through to his death at age 39 in 1949 with “c, which was newly rediscovered in 2024.

