Chloe Fineman Does Amazing Impressions of Elizabeth Olsen and SNL Cast Members in ‘The Understudy’

Celebrity impressionist and Saturday Night Live cast member Chloe Fineman performed amazing impressions of fellow SNL players and surprise guest Elizabeth Olsen during a very funny segment called “The Understudy”.

Chloe Fineman talks about being a full-time understudy for Saturday Night Live.

Aside from confusing guest host Benedict Cumberbatch as Scarlet Witch with Olsen, Fineman showcased her skills impersonating Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Sarah Sherman, Melissa Villaseñor, and Aidy Bryant, while Ego Nwodim would have nothing to do with it. Instead, Nwodim became Fineman’s understudy.

Fineman: What happens if i get sick? Well, I actually have my own understudy who does a perfect impression of me. Nwodim: Yo bitch! I’m Choe Fineberg.