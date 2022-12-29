The Long Strange History of Chocolate

Weird History Food takes a look at the long, sometimes strange, and undeniably tasty history of chocolate. In doing so, they explained the science behind the attraction to chocolate, how it was discovered, and its origins in the medical field before it became the sweet of choice.

In one form or another, chocolate has been with mankind for centuries. The delectable snack has an unusual European history. First viewed with suspicion, chocolate became medicine and finally turned thousands into chocoholics.