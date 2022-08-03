Stunning Footage of an Extremely Rare Box Jellyfish

While exploring the waters off Kavieng, Papua New Guinea in 2021, a diver with Scuba Ventures captured absolutely stunning footage of an incredibly rare Chirodectes maculatus, a box jellyfish that had only been seen once before. The animal had a body that looks like a giant beach ball, and the large tentacles resemble various root vegetables. Either way, according to the diver, this particular jelly moved really fast.

Saw a new type of Jellyfish while diving today. It has cool markings and is a bit bigger than a soccer ball and they are quite fast swimming.

via Colossal