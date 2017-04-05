Laughing Squid

Chinese Man Masterfully Wins an Amazing 15,000 Toys From Impossible Arcade Claw Machines

Great Big Story travelled to Xiamen, China to visit with Chen Zhitong, the an absolute master of the claw machine. Chen has figured out how to work those dreaded coin-operated fishing games that take the money of mere mortals and offer nothing in return, walking away with toys each and every time. In fact, Chen won an amazing 15,000 toys in 2016 much to the chagrin of arcade owners in the area.

When I play the claw machine, owners are not happy. Some buy me meals and beg me not to play their machines.

