The Chili’s Baby Back Ribs Jingle Recording Session

Singer Alvin Chea of the a capella band Take 6, shared original footage of himself (“I want my baby back, baby back”), Louis Price of The Temptations (“barbecue sauce”), and Willie McCoy aka Wolf Johnson (bass) performing the tasty iconic jingle for Chili’s Baby Back Ribs. After the first take, a lively discussion took place about how to say “barbecue sauce”.

The Second iteration of the Iconic spot. Featuring some incredible Vocalists…

As it turns out, the composer of the jingle Guy Bommarito told Great Big Story in 2015 that he hopes that this song isn’t his greatest achievement in life.