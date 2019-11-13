A Colorfully Illustrated Map That Celebrates the Magic of Children’s Books With 50 Classic Titles

The very creative people at Dorothy have released the “Children’s Book Map”, a very colorful print that celebrates the magic of children’s literature. This 50cm x70cm (19.6″x 27.5″) poster incorporates such iconic titles as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, “Harry Potter”, “Fantastic Mr Fox”, “If I Ran the Circus”, “The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe”, “Anne of Green Gables”, “Black Beauty” and “Where the Wild Things Are” and features illustrations by Tracy Worrall.

As young children we were massive bookworms, regularly loosing ourselves in imaginary worlds and new experiences, often whisked away to places such as Narnia, Neverland and Wonderland. Our love of literature has never left us. Now we are parents ourselves, and we understand the importance of inspiring kids to read from any early age, and the massive impact reading for pleasure can have on a young mind. In total the illustrated map features references to 50 classic kid’s books from authors such as Roald Dahl, C.S Lewis, Dr. Seuss, Philip Pullman and JK Rowling.

This is a follow up to Dorothy’s original “Book Map” print featuring books for adults. Prints of the new “Children’s Book Map” are available for purchase through the Dorothy website.

