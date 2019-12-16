An Amusing Saturday Night Live Parody Ad For Macy’s Featuring the Reality of Children’s Winter Clothing

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A really amusing Saturday Night Live parody ad for Macys Department Store focuses on the reality of winter clothes for children and the effect such clothing has on the parents. Sweaters and flannels that are too hot and itchy, rompers that can’t be undone in time and difficult tiny boots that cause marital dysfunction, and onesies with too many snaps to undo and do again.

Kate McKinnon who plays the mother of a girl who was complaining about her uncomfortable, fancy shoes delivered a real zinger: “Welcome to being a woman, Kylie”.