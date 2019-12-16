Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Amusing Saturday Night Live Parody Ad For Macy’s Featuring the Reality of Children’s Winter Clothing

by on

Children's Clothing Macy's Ad

A really amusing Saturday Night Live parody ad for Macys Department Store focuses on the reality of winter clothes for children and the effect such clothing has on the parents. Sweaters and flannels that are too hot and itchy, rompers that can’t be undone in time and difficult tiny boots that cause marital dysfunction, and onesies with too many snaps to undo and do again.

Kate McKinnon who plays the mother of a girl who was complaining about her uncomfortable, fancy shoes delivered a real zinger: “Welcome to being a woman, Kylie”.

Macy’s has the festive fashions that’ll have your little ones saying…nothing good.

Macys Parody SNL

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved