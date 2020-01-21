Growing Up Heroes, A Heartwarming Photo Series of Children Wearing Superhero Costumes (1960-2000)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

“Growing Up Heroes” is a wonderfully heartwarming and nostalgic photo series that looks at the effect that superhero costumes had upon children growing up between 1960 and 2000.

Each user-submitted photo reveals how each child appeared mighty, invincible, powerful and on the side of good. While not one of these kids was able to leap tall buildings in a single bound, spin a web or drive a slick Batmobile, in that very moment the shutter clicked, it looked as though they could.

A pretty emotive look on how heroes affected many of us when we were growing up.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips