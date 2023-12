McDonald’s Puppets Explain the Proper Way to Prepare Chicken McNuggets in 1983 Training Video

A Chicken McNugget puppet acted as a coach to a roomful of McDonald’s menu item puppets in a 1983 training video that showed how to prepare the new menu item in the proper manner. Editor Tony Pepperoni stated that he enhanced the video using AI technology.

A McDonalds training video from June 1983. AI upscaled and remastered. Pretty sure this has never been uploaded anywhere on the internet.

