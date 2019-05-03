Peter Mayhew as Chewbacca Speaks English to Harrison Ford to Give Him Context For Their Dialog

During the filming of Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back, actor Peter Mayhew, in costume as Chewbacca, spoke aloud in English (rather than Wookiee) in order to give Harrison Ford‘s Han Solo context for their dialog.

Sadly, Mayhew passed away on April 30, 2019 at his home in Texas.

The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away. He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home. pic.twitter.com/YZ5VLyuK0u — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) May 2, 2019

Here are a couple of photos of Mayhew signing autographs at WonderCon in 2008 and 2007.

Rest in Peace big man. May the Force be with you.

via reddit