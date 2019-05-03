Laughing Squid

Peter Mayhew as Chewbacca Speaks English to Harrison Ford to Give Him Context For Their Dialog

by at on

During the filming of Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back, actor Peter Mayhew, in costume as Chewbacca, spoke aloud in English (rather than Wookiee) in order to give Harrison Ford‘s Han Solo context for their dialog.

Sadly, Mayhew passed away on April 30, 2019 at his home in Texas.

Here are a couple of photos of Mayhew signing autographs at WonderCon in 2008 and 2007.

Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca)

Rest in Peace big man. May the Force be with you.

via reddit





