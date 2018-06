In an appetizing episode of Tasty, talented noodle masters Peter Song and Shuichi Kotani demonstrated the beautiful art of preparing handmade noodles. Song, who is from China, shared his recipe and his amazing technique for hand-pulled and knife cut noodles, while Kotani, who is from Japan, showed how soba noodles are made.

