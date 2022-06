Chef Sculpts an Incredibly Realistic 8 Foot Tall Giraffe Completely Out of Chocolate

Chef Amaury Guichon of the Pastry Academy in Las Vegas, who creates astounding chocolate sculptures, went to great heights to sculp a very tall giraffe completely out of chocolate. The sweet “camelopard” stands over 8 feet tall and weighs more than 160 pounds, the biggest sculpture of his career.

This 8.3ft tall 100% chocolate sculpture is my biggest creation yet.