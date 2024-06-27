‘Chef Boi’ Clumsily Tries to Make Some Yummy Pancakes in a Stop Motion Animation by Guldies

Swedish sculptor and stop motion animation filmmaker Guldies, who created Boi, the chubby little character who tried to lift weights, put the character in the kitchen, where he clumsily attempted to make some yummy pancakes.

TASTIEST PANCAKES EVER WHATAHEKK??

Guldies also shared how he made the character and the stop motion film.

I’ve worked so hard for this one and I’m so happy with how it turned out. It was so much fun to build the kitchen