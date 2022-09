How Cheetahs Vocalize Their Needs

In honor of International Cheetah Day 2018, the Toronto Zoo put together an informative video that explains how cheetahs vocalize their needs. Much like the domestic feline, this big cat purrs, hisses, trills, yips, and growls.

Cheetahs can be very vocal cats, with a wide “vocabulary” of noises: from purring and hissing typical of a house cat, to trills, chirps, and yips which are almost bird-like!

via The Kid Should See This