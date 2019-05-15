Taste Testing a Survivalist Cheeseburger in a Can

In 2018, we wrote about Taras Kulakov, aka the “Crazy Russian Hacker”, who was bravely taste testing a hamburger that was packaged in a can. Kulakov repeated a similar test with an onion-y survivalist cheeseburger in can that was packaged in a recognizable fast-food box. Kulakov’s reaction to this odd delicacy was mediocre at best.

This is way better tasting good survival food. I mean it doesn’t taste bad, it just doesn’t taste like anything. I guess if you would have to survive, that’s not a big deal. You would eat that, probably you’ll survive but you’re not going to enjoy it, that’s for sure.