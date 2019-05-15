Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Taste Testing a Survivalist Cheeseburger in a Can

by at on

In 2018, we wrote about Taras Kulakov, aka the “Crazy Russian Hacker”, who was bravely taste testing a hamburger that was packaged in a can. Kulakov repeated a similar test with an onion-y survivalist cheeseburger in can that was packaged in a recognizable fast-food box. Kulakov’s reaction to this odd delicacy was mediocre at best.

This is way better tasting good survival food. I mean it doesn’t taste bad, it just doesn’t taste like anything. I guess if you would have to survive, that’s not a big deal. You would eat that, probably you’ll survive but you’re not going to enjoy it, that’s for sure.





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved