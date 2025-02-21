‘Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie’, A Documentary About the Legendary Pot Smoking Comedians on a Roadtrip

Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie is a documentary by David Bushell about the long funny, and sometimes tumultuous history between the legendary pot smoking comedians. The movie consists of a roadtrip where they talk about how they met, their favorite memories, their long running friendship, and of course, their preferred way to consume their favorite drug. The movie is intermixed with animation and archival footage.

Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie defies documentary expectations and instead offers up a wildly imaginative take on genre convention, a true-life tale told through a heady mix of animation and archival madness, all underscored by a classic cinematic road trip.

The film officially opens on April 25, 2025, however there is an opportunity to see it five days earlier on April 20th at 4:20 PM.

