Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Undeniably Provocative Nature of a Charming, Highly Educated, Well Spoken Anti-Hero Psychopath

by at on

The film and television analysis platform ScreenPrism, who offered excellent analysis of Game of Thrones, turned their insightful eyes towards the undeniably provacative, charming nature of well-spoken, educated psychopaths as evidenced the fascination with the mysterious anti-hero Alex, narrator and central character of A Clockwork Orange as brilliantly played by Malcolm McDowell in 1971 and envisioned by Stanley Kubrick.

In the age of the anti-hero, (think the Lannisters and the Underwoods) A Clockwork Orange’s hero, Alex, stands out as a prototype and prime example of a strange but fascinating subset of the anti-hero type, which we like to call the glamorous psychopath.


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy