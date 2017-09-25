The Undeniably Provocative Nature of a Charming, Highly Educated, Well Spoken Anti-Hero Psychopath

The film and television analysis platform ScreenPrism, who offered excellent analysis of Game of Thrones, turned their insightful eyes towards the undeniably provacative, charming nature of well-spoken, educated psychopaths as evidenced the fascination with the mysterious anti-hero Alex, narrator and central character of A Clockwork Orange as brilliantly played by Malcolm McDowell in 1971 and envisioned by Stanley Kubrick.
In the age of the anti-hero, (think the Lannisters and the Underwoods) A Clockwork Orange’s hero, Alex, stands out as a prototype and prime example of a strange but fascinating subset of the anti-hero type, which we like to call the glamorous psychopath.