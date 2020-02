Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marlies van der Wel created a powerful animated music video for the song “Charlotte’s Daydream” by Pieter De Graaf. The animated short tells the story of a lone astronomer who discovers a black hole in the universe. After suiting up properly, the astronomer bravely jumps into the hole in so that she can see the Earth from a different perspective.

An astronomer observes the universe from her observatory. When a black hole approaches, she jumps in and gets a glimpse of the earth from the universe.

via Vimeo Staff Picks