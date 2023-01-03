A Wonderful Compilation of Characters Moving in Unison

Pittsburgh filmmaker Jon Lefkovitz created a wonderful compilation of film and television characters moving and/or speaking together in complete unison. Lefkovitz pulled footage across numerous storytelling genres and time periods. He also used the soundtrack of TV on the Radio‘s “Second Song” to pull it all together.

Moments of perfect unison – where two characters do or say the same thing at the same time – come in all shapes and sizes. Here is a supercut I created using many of the great perfect unison moments throughout film and television history…

