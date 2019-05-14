How Cersei Lannister and Sansa Stark Mirrored Each Other in Clothing as They Each Grew Into Their Own

In a chic video essay for Vox written and researched by author Genevieve Valentine, host Gina Barton explains how Cersei Lannister and Sansa Stark almost immediately began mirroring each other in terms of fashion from the moment they were connected by Joffrey.

In the beginning, both wore soft, tranquil colors that fed into the powerless feminine ideal. As they each began to separately gain power, their wardrobes changed with their status. In season eight, at the height of each woman’s own power, both Cersei and Sansa sport slight variations of the same uniform despite being mortal enemies on opposite sides of Westeros.