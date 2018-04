In April 2017, the talented cello rock band Break of Reality performed a truly dramatic cover of the iconic Soundgarden song “Black Hole Sun“. This version is particularly haunting as the cello perfectly matches the vocal timbre of the tragically late Chris Cornell, who passed away just a month later, in May 2017.

This song sounds like it was made for cello, and still resonates today. Enjoy our take on Black Hole Sun by Soundgarden

via b3ta