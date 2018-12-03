Celebrities Who Appeared on ‘Seinfeld’ as Minor Characters Before They Became Really Famous

While Seinfeld has been off the air now for over 20 years, it’s still fun to look back at which celebrities appeared on the show before hitting it big in their own right. Such stars include Debra Messing, Kristin Davis, Courtney Cox, Patton Oswalt, Teri Hatcher, Michael Chiklis and the brilliant Bryan Cranston who hilariously reprised his role as dentist Dr. Tim Whatley over several episodes, just to name a very few.

For this list, we’re taking a look at actors that made guest spots on this landmark sitcom before they became famous, which means we’ve excluded actors that were already fairly established stars like James Spader, for example.