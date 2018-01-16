A Fascinated Group of Longhaired Cats Watch Animated Mice Run Across a Giant Television

On Christmas Eve, a human with a rather large number of longhaired cats did what any parent would do and turned on the television. Specifically, a kitty-themed game was put on the giant television screen and all heads simultaneously stared at mice running across the screen. Some brave souls even tried to catch those elusive mice, but they all sat quietly together, per their human’s wishes.
I recorded it last Christmas Eve. I’m trying to get the attention of all the cats to get them to play together.