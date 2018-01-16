A Fascinated Group of Longhaired Cats Watch Animated Mice Run Across a Giant Television

I recorded it last Christmas Eve. I’m trying to get the attention of all the cats to get them to play together.

On Christmas Eve, a human with a rather large number of longhaired cats did what any parent would do and turned on the television. Specifically, a kitty-themed game was put on the giant television screen and all heads simultaneously stared at mice running across the screen . Some brave souls even tried to catch those elusive mice, but they all sat quietly together, per their human’s wishes.

