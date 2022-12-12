Three Cats Take Turns At Goal Keeping

Maru, the famous box conquerer, his little sister Hana, and their little sister Miri each took turns acting as a goalkeeper to prevent a yellow marble from rolling inside a cardboard box. They were then rated on their ability to protect the goal.

Maru&Hana&Miri took a goalkeeper aptitude test!

Maru had no interest in protecting the goal and received zero stars. Miri was a bit delayed in her responses, so she received only two stars. Hana, however, was super quick in protecting the goal and received the highest rating possible. And while Maru had no interest in protecting the goal with his front side, he had no trouble doing so with his backside.